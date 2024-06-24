Watch: Black bear gets up close and personal at Gatlinburg theme park concession stand

Guests and employees of an East Tennessee theme park received a startling encounter from an unexpected visitor last week.

According to a press release from Anakeesta Mountaintop Adventure Park in Gatlinburg, a black bear entered the “Bear Can" concession stand at the park around 9:30 p.m. Thursday through the employee entrance.

In a viral Tik-Tok video, the bear is seen behind the counter, rustling through food and then briefly encountering an employee. The bear proceeds to lunge at the employee, making brief physical contact before running off. The startled, but uninjured employee quickly rushed inside and shut the door.

A black bear snuck into a concession stand of Anakeesta Mountaintop Adventure Park in Gatlinburg on Thursday. The bear was captured on video eating food and startling a park employee.

According to the press release, the employee decided not to receive medical attention and the park's operations were not affected by the incident.

Located within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, black bear sightings are a common occurrence as the bears are native to the area and are highly populated. The park said it works alongside the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to create a safe space to co-exist with the native wildlife and encourage guests to enjoy bear sightings at a safe distance.

“Bears are a big part of the magic in the Great Smoky Mountains,” said Communications Manager, Austin Martin in a press release. “The Anakeesta team works diligently to create a safe space to co-exist with the native wildlife.”

How to stay safe during an encounter with a bear

According to the National Park Service, bears in national parks are wild and can be dangerous. Their behavior is unpredictable and although rare, attacks can cause serious injuries and even death. When face-to-face with a bear, there is no single strategy which can guarantee safety as each bear and experience is unique. However, there are basic guidelines which can minimize the threat.

The National Parks Service recommends the following:

Identify yourself by talking calmly so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal.

Remain still; stand your ground but slowly wave your arms.

Stay calm speak in low tones and don't imitate bear sounds or make high pitched noises.

Pick up small children immediately. Do not run, make sudden movements or attempt to climb a tree.

Hike and travel in groups. Groups are intimidating to bears because of their size.

Make yourselves look as large as possible. For example, move to higher ground.

Do not allow the bear access to your food and do not drop your pack.

If the bear is stationary, move away slowly and sideways which will allow you to keep an eye on the bear and avoid tripping.

Be especially cautious of females with cubs. Never place yourself between a mother and her cub, and never attempt to approach them. The chances of an attack escalate greatly if she perceives you as a danger to her cubs.

Leave the area or take a detour. If this is impossible, wait until the bear moves away. Always leave the bear an escape route.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Watch: Gatlinburg theme park worker gets bear scare at concession stand