WATCH: ‘Big’ rattlesnake caught ‘hanging out’ on Dunedin Causeway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — What appears to be a large eastern diamondback rattlesnake was removed from a walkway along the Dunedin Causeway after a couple saw the lengthy reptile slithering near the grass.

Elayne and Andrew Crawford spotted the rattlesnake Monday evening.

“If you walked the causeway today, you got lucky. BIG rattlesnake just hanging out 😅,” Elayne Crawford posted in a Dunedin Facebook group, along with photos of the reptile.

Credit: Andrew Crawford

Credit: Andrew Crawford

Video from the Crawford’s shows a man carefully picking up the snake and placing it into a bucket for safekeeping. It is unknown where the reptile was taken.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the eastern diamondback rattlesnake is the largest rattlesnake species in the country by length and weight. The average length of an adult is 3 to 6 feet long. However, some have been recorded to be more than 7 feet long, with the maximum length reaching 8 feet.

Anyone who runs into an eastern diamondback rattlesnake should give it space, as these snakes should not be handled. To report a rattlesnake sighting or if you have questions about snake safety, contact your FWC Regional Office.

