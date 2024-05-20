Watch bear search Naples, Florida fridge for a snack, leave with empty paws

A bruin's recent excursion into a Naples garage didn't bear fruit or anything else for that matter.

Once inside Yoandry Garcia's Golden Gate Estates garage, the black bear wandered to a refrigerator, gently opened its doors and snooped around inside for a suitable treat.

But nothing in the fridge seemed to strike the animal's fancy. After looking around for a few seconds, the bear walked away from the attempted snack heist seemingly disappointed and with empty paws.

“He has been here all the time this year, but never did this,” Garcia told Storyful. “Normally, he goes for the trash bin and does a mess …. He took nothing from the fridge as I only have beer, water, and juice.”

The entire episode was caught on camera.

Bears in Florida

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, bears occur throughout Florida and sometimes visit neighborhoods but generally move on if they don't find food.

It's important to note that feeding bears is illegal in the Sunshine State.

Feeding bears causes them to become food-conditioned, more likely to frequent residential areas and lose their natural fear of humans. These factors can be death sentences for the bears as they become more vulnerable to vehicle collisions, illegal shootings and euthanasia to keep communities safe.

What do Florida black bears eat?

Bears eat plants and animals and are considered omnivores. A Florida black bear's diet consists of 73% plants and 5% animals. They consume a variety of grasses, leaves, fruits and nuts along with some insects and scavenge animals that are dead or play dead, like armadillos and opposums, FWC reports.

What to do if a bear comes into your yard

If you come into close contact with a bear, FWC recommends the following:

Make sure you are in a safe area

Make sure the bear has a clear escape route

Scare the bear by yelling, banging pots and pans, using an air horn or anything else that makes a lot of noise. The use of paintballs, bear spray, and sling shots are also allowed under FWC guidelines.

Bear tips

Bears are found throughout Florida and sometimes in neighborhoods. Here are some bear safety tips from FWC:

Don't feed bears

Secure garbage, pet food, and birdseed

Secure livestock with electric fencing

Be aware of your surroundings and walk dogs on a short leash

If you have conflicts with bears, contact your local FWC office.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida bear looks for snack in Naples fridge, finds nothing suitable