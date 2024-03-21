Watch: Bear raids California woman's trash can

March 21 (UPI) -- A California resident shared video of a hungry bear searching for snacks in the trash bin outside her home in the Los Angeles area.

Christina Shakarian posted a video to Instagram showing the bear opening the trash can "like a human" and pulling out a bag.

The video shows the bear shut the lid of the waste bin, climb on top of it and take the pilfered garbage bag over a fence into a neighbor's yard.

Shakarian said the bear has become a common sight in her neighborhood and makes daily visits to her property.