Watch bald eagle mom feed baby its first meal in California national park. ‘Adorable’

A fluffy, wobbly eaglet was caught on camera enjoying its first meal on April 2, the same day it hatched, the Channel Islands National Park in Southern California said in a Facebook post.

Bald eagle parents Cruz and Andor have been tending to two eggs in the Fraser Point area on Santa Cruz Island, according to the Institute for Wildlife Studies. The nonprofit runs a live eagle camera with Explore.org.

So when Cruz fed her eaglet its first meal, it was all caught on camera.

A 59-second clip video shows Cruz trying to feed pieces of fish to her baby.

The eaglet bobs and sways in the nest as it tries to keep its balance, falling over at points and disappearing from the camera’s view, the video shows.

Cruz doesn’t appear to give up on the feeding, though.

She continues to reach her beak toward the baby until she can drop a piece of fish into its mouth.

“The baby is too adorable,” one commenter said.

The second egg could hatch any day.

Channel Islands National Park includes five islands near Santa Barbara: Anacapa Island, Santa Cruz Island, Santa Rose Island, San Miguel Island and Santa Barbara Island.

