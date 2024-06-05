WATCH: Baby gorilla Jameela’s surrogate mom turns 50 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The surrogate mother of Jameela, the baby gorilla born via C-section at the Fort Worth Zoo in January, turned 50 this week, and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo celebrated in style Wednesday morning.

“Freddy has led a remarkable life in part due to her adoption of Kayembe and Jameela — two young gorillas that needed maternal care,” a Cleveland Metroparks Zoo spokesperson told Cleveland 19 News.

Freddy, born in 1974, is the oldest gorilla in the Cleveland zoo’s troupe.

The zoo is selling a line of merchandise inspired by the gorilla.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Jury finds son guilty of murder in father’s killing, rejects capital murder

→ BNSF Railway sues North Texas city for blocking industrial facility

→ Father, son killed in double homicide at Fort Worth home

[Get our breaking news alerts.]