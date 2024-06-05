WATCH: Baby gorilla Jameela’s surrogate mom turns 50 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Lillie Davidson
·1 min read

The surrogate mother of Jameela, the baby gorilla born via C-section at the Fort Worth Zoo in January, turned 50 this week, and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo celebrated in style Wednesday morning.

“Freddy has led a remarkable life in part due to her adoption of Kayembe and Jameela — two young gorillas that needed maternal care,” a Cleveland Metroparks Zoo spokesperson told Cleveland 19 News.

Freddy, born in 1974, is the oldest gorilla in the Cleveland zoo’s troupe.

The zoo is selling a line of merchandise inspired by the gorilla.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

Jury finds son guilty of murder in father’s killing, rejects capital murder

BNSF Railway sues North Texas city for blocking industrial facility

Father, son killed in double homicide at Fort Worth home

[Get our breaking news alerts.]