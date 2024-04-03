Watch: Authorities rescue injured dog stuck on railroad tracks for 3 days

Authorities in Oklahoma recently rescued a dog that had been struck by a train and laid injured on the tracks for three days.

The rescue was caught on camera by one of the officer's body cameras, and the footage was shared on social media along with a news release detailing the moment.

A Wagoner County Sheriff's Office deputy identified as Deputy J. Hutton was first dispatched to the scene on March 27, where he saw that a large dog had been hit by a train. The dog was stuck between the railroad tracks. Shortly after Hutton arrived, an officer identified as Captain B. Harding of the Wagoner Police Department joined him at the scene.

The two officials realized that they could not get a patrol unit to where the dog was stuck, so they asked the sheriff's office to dispatch a side by side vehicle. A side by side is an all-terrain vehicle that can access areas other vehicles cannot. The sheriff's office has two such vehicles, according to a recent news release.

Once that vehicle arrived on the scene, piloted by Lt. J. Halfacre, he and Hutton were able to get to the dog and remove it from the railroad tracks. Video shows one of the officers picking up and reassuring the animal, then putting it in the bed of the ATV.

"Good boy," the officer can be heard saying.

A family member met them back on the road and took the dog to a veterinarian to have its injuries treated, the sheriff's office said. The office said they are hoping the dog makes a full recovery.

