How to watch and attend Bob Graham’s celebration of life ceremony in Miami Lakes

The family of Bob Graham is hosting a celebration of life for the late-Florida governor and U.S. senator on Saturday in Graham’s hometown of Miami Lakes, and is inviting the public to attend.

The celebration will be held in the sanctuary of the Miami Lakes United Church of Christ from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by a public reception at the Miami Lakes Hotel from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The address for the Miami Lakes United Church of Christ is 6701 Miami Lakeway South. The celebration of life service will also be livestreamed by WPLG Local 10 at www.local10.com/live and www.youtube.com/@WPLGLocal10/streams.

There will be limited seating at the church, so the family is advising members of the public to arrive early. And while there is also limited parking, attendees may park across the street at the Miami Lakes K-8 Center, 14250 NW 67th Ave. Guests will not be permitted inside once seating is full, and will be directed to either the church fellowship hall or the hotel reception site to watch the livestream.

The address for the public reception at Miami Lakes Hotel is 6842 Main St. There will be 1,600 available parking spots on or directly behind Main Street. Guests may record their memories of Graham at the reception, according to the Graham family.

More than 500 people attended Graham’s lie-in-state ceremony in Tallahassee on April 26.

Graham died at age 87 on April 16 after more than four decades in Florida politics. He is survived by his wife, Adele Graham, to whom he was married for 65 years. He is also survived by their four daughters: Gwen Graham, and her husband Steve Hurm; Cissy Graham McCullough, and her husband Billy McCullough; Suzanne Graham Gibson, and her husband Tom Gibson; and Kendall Graham; as well as 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, well wishers make a donation to the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida. The center’s phone number is 352-273-1080.