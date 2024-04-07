Want to see the April 8 total solar eclipse but your local viewing options are limited? Or maybe you're just stuck at your desk during prime viewing time?

We've got you covered. USA TODAY is livestreaming the event here:

Are there any solar eclipse watch parties in Fort Collins?

Northern Colorado Astronomical Society will have volunteers with telescopes stationed in the west parking lot of Fossil Creek Park in Fort Collins from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 8. Maximum coverage for the Fort Collins area will happen at 12:41 p.m., and NCAS Outreach Coordinator Greg Halac told the Coloradoan via email that the partial eclipse will be the most interesting to the average viewer from about 12:10 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. This is a drop-in event.

There will also be a solar telescope set up at the Sunlight Peak observatory on the west side of the Front Range Community College Campus, 4616 S. Shields St. in Fort Collins, near the library. The telescope will be set up from 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and the public is welcome to stop by.

Where are the best places to watch an eclipse in the Fort Collins area?

Since we won't get to see totality and light pollution isn't an issue for daytime viewing, it'll really just come down to anywhere you can see the sky.

Of course, it's still a great excuse to go on a hike to Horsetooth or Arthur's Rock.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Watch the April 8 total solar eclipse on this USA Today livestream