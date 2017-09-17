Watch Out 'Hot Cops'! Police Parody Stephen King's 'It' in Viral Photo

Police in California have gained worldwide attention for a parody photo of Stephen King's It posted by the department.

The Lincoln Police Department saw the fame gained by the “hot cops” in Gainesville, Fla., and decided to join in on the fun.

Read: 3-Year-Old Poses as Pennywise the Clown From Stephen King's 'It' in Chilling Photo Shoot

In a photo shared by Lincoln police, four officers are seen posed near a storm drain as one of the cops reaches down toward a line of donuts leading to the sewer, where Pennywise the dancing clown from the 1990 miniseries is waiting.

“OK, Gainesville had the "hot cops" and Loudon had the "cop on a bucket" so the Lincoln (CA) Police Department decided to join the fun,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Clown – ‘Hey guys, I have donuts down here!’”

The photo has been shared more than 162,000 times since the department posted it on Friday.

“We saw the ‘hot cops’ in Florida and that went viral. We saw it as an opportunity to engage with community in lighthearted way,” Chief of Police Doug Lee told InsideEdition.com. “We just wanted to do something funny that would show the personal side of cops.”

The clown pictured in the photo was Photoshopped in by a volunteer, but Lee said the donuts were real.

Read: The Kids Are All Fright: Youngest Stars of 'It' Dish on 'Traumatizing' Film

Commenters on the post laughed at the department’s sense of humor.

“So they're hot, have an AMAZING sense of humor AND they eat donuts!!?? SWEEEEEET!! Where can I get one?” one woman wrote.

Watch: How This Couple's Hot Air Balloon Proposal Went Terribly Wrong

Related Articles: