Watch: Alligator throws trapper off its back outside Florida school

May 3 (UPI) -- A 9-foot alligator wandered up to a Florida elementary school and managed to buck a trapper off its back before being safely corralled.

Witnesses Carolynn Jones and Mark Detrio captured video when the gator wandered onto the grounds of an elementary school in Wesley Chapel, prompting a response from a trapper contracted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The videos show the trapper attempting to sit on the gator's back and lift its snout while his helpers hold restraints, but the reptile flails out of his grip and throws the man from its back.

The alligator was quickly subdued without further incident.

The FWC said the 9-foot gator was removed from the scene.