Watch: Alleged drunk driver crashes into stopped vehicle on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An alleged drunk driver has been arrested after slamming into a vehicle that was pulled over to the side of a Cleveland highway near an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the patrol, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 71 North near the Denison Avenue exit just after 1:10 a.m.

The vehicle that was pulled over by troopers stopped in the far-right lane, while the patrol car was parked in between the far-right lane and the right shoulder of the road. A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was also parked in the far-right lane behind the patrol car, according to the release.

While all three vehicles were pulled to the side of the roadway, a 2018 Chevrolet Trax that was traveling at high speed hit the parked Silverado just after 1:15 a.m.

The driver of the Trax was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the release.

It was later determined that the driver of the Trax was impaired with a blood alcohol content of 0.170%, more than twice the legal limit. She was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired and issued a citation through Cleveland Municipal Court for assured clear distance ahead, OVI and driving with a suspended license.

The 63-year-old man driving the Silverado was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

