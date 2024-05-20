Watch: 12-foot gator relocated after visiting Air Force base twice
May 20 (UPI) -- A 12-foot alligator was relocated from Florida's MacDill Air Force Base after twice being found in restricted areas.
The 12-foot, 4-inch gator was first spotted at the Tampa base in April, when it found its way to the runway and parked itself by the landing gear of a plane.
The reptile was ejected, but put in a second appearance last week outside the Med Group facility.
Base officials made arrangements for the alligator to be permanently relocated to Gatorama and Crocodile Adventures in Palmdale, a facility located about 155 miles away.
Gatorama dubbed its new resident Major McDill in honor of the base.