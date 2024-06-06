Will wastewater constraints put an end to Pompton Lakes' push for redevelopment?

POMPTON LAKES — The borough's recent redevelopment push may be nearing an end.

A report commissioned by the borough's Municipal Utilities Authority this spring is calling for a careful review of all development applications going forward due to the constraints of its wastewater treatment system. The report by H2M architects + engineers of Parsippany determined that a capacity increase for the system would be vital to continuing redevelopment in the borough.

"There's some wiggle room, but there's not much wiggle room and that's going to affect the size of projects that can get approved in Pompton Lakes," Councilman Erik DeLine said during a recent council meeting.

Renderings for a proposed 212-unit housing complex in downtown Pompton Lakes were submitted to municipal officials in Oct. 2020.

DeLine and other borough officials have backed the push to redevelop and revitalize the downtown in recent years to boost ratables and quality of life. Approved and ongoing projects include Capodagli's Meridia housing project at the corner of Lenox and Wanaque avenues and the redevelopment of the Towne Center building at 223 Wanaque Avenue into a larger mixed-use structure. Combined, the two are expected to account for roughly a third of the MUA wastewater system's remaining reserve capacity, records show.

Other projects under consideration, if approved, have the potential to nearly wipe out any reserve capacity the system has left, according to the H2M report.

One almost sure to see completion is the Passaic County Affordable Housing Corporation's proposed conversion of the county's former public works depot at 519 Ringwood Ave. into apartments for low-income individuals and county veterans. Three other projects are pending approval at 60 Wanaque Ave., 201 Wanaque Ave., and 19 Cannonball Road.

Downtown Pompton Lakes

The last major redevelopment proposal under consideration is the Pompton Plaza project. Initially pitched as a $120-million mixed-use complex with 380 apartments, the proposal was downsized earlier this year after facing criticism from local officials for its size.

More recent talks have revolved around 210 apartments set above 50,000 square feet of commercial space in a street-level plaza. The revisions reduce the height of the building by about 30 feet from a proposed 200 feet, according to Vasken Setrakian, the property owner. They also trimmed the overall bulk of the main residential structure, which would be set back about 170 feet from the curb to limit its visual impact in the downtown area, Setrakian said.

Pompton Plaza has thus far been discussed primarily in town hall by the borough's Redevelopment Agency, an advisory board tasked with making recommendations to the town council and land use boards on projects in the town's redevelopment zones. Rare in small New Jersey towns, such a board may no longer be needed in Pompton Lakes, according to Councilwoman Jennifer Polidori, who has called for a review of the agency's purpose going forward. Given the constraints on future projects created by the wastewater system's capacity, formal redevelopment reviews may be better left to the council and Planning Board, she said.

To address the capacity constraints, the H2M report urges local officials to keep a close watch on prospective projects and their potential impact on the MUA system capacity. It also recommends regular reviews of wastewater flows, strict enforcement of sewer connection regulations and a study into inflow and infiltration in order to possibly limit the impact of stormwater on the wastewater system and increase reserve capacity without major system alterations.

The report did not explicitly recommend an expansion of the MUA's wastewater treatment system. However, it did say that increasing the reserve capacity is vital to continuing redevelopment in Pompton Lakes.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Will wastewater constraints end Pompton Lakes' push for redevelopment?