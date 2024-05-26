New waste site forms part of £10m recycling plan

Lincolnshire County Council wants to shift towards an anaerobic digestion model by April 2026 [BBC]

A new waste transfer site forms part of a £10m recycling plan revealed by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC).

It said the facility, expected to cost £5.4m, would be built in Lincoln or North Hykeham.

LCC wants to shift towards an anaerobic digestion model - a process where bacteria breaks up food waste, releasing biogas that is burned to generate electricity - by April 2026.

It is hoped less waste would need to be incinerated, improving the county's recycling rate by as much as 7%. Councillors will consider the plans on Tuesday 28 May.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council also proposes spending £4m on upgrading five existing waste sites. New vehicles and equipment would also be needed.

Food waste is currently brought to a plant in North Hykeham and incinerated, generating power for about 30,000 homes.

Council leader Martin Hill is recommended to approve the plans.

More news from Lincolnshire

Related internet links