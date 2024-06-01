Waste and debris drop off locations in Rogers, Lowell

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Additional waste drop-off locations have been added in Rogers and Lowell to assist with storm cleanup.

Rogers

These sites accept trash, construction materials and yard waste. However, hazardous waste, appliances containing Freon, electronics and tires are not accepted. These locations are exclusively for Rogers residents and proof of address will be required.

The following sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the new waste sites, Rogers is offering curbside limb pickup. Residents can place storm-damaged limbs near the street and the city will collect them.

The City of Rogers advises that residents cut the limbs as short as possible and avoid placing them on water meters, gas meters or downed electric poles and wires. Fire hydrants must remain accessible.

Lowell

The City of Lowell has also opened debris drop-off locations and will provide dumpsters for fence materials and other non-vegetation storm debris. A map of these locations can be viewed below.

COURTESY: City of Lowell.

Lowell residents can also stack debris, such as wood and vegetation, at their curb for city pickup.

