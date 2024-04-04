Washingtonville man pleads guilty to manslaughter in sale of fentanyl

GOSHEN - A Washingtonville man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Orange County Court to manslaughter in connection with the death of a man to whom he allegedly sold fentanyl in 2022.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced Timothy Lempicki, 36, of Washingtonville, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both felonies.

At the time he pleaded guilty, Lempicki admitted that on July 16, 2022, in the village of Washingtonville, he sold fentanyl to a man who was found dead in the town of New Windsor the following day.

An autopsy determined that the man died due to a fatal overdose of the narcotic fentanyl.

Lempicki also admitted that at the time he sold the drug, he knew, and consciously disregarded, the fact that there was a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the drug might have a lethal effect on the person to whom he sold it.

Lempicki is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Hoovler's office will recommend Lempicki be sentenced to 2-6 years in state prison for the manslaughter charge, three years in prison and two years of post-release supervision for the sale of a controlled substance charge.

"The lethal nature of fentanyl has been well documented and well publicized, and this defendant knew the danger he was placing the victim in when he sold these drugs," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "Drug dealers must be held accountable for the death and damage that they cause."

Lempicki's attorney, Lisa J. Pelosi, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Guilty plea in New Windsor 2022 fentanyl overdose death