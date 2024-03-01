Wonder why your car insurance went up spectacularly this year? (Ours went up over $600 for two cars this year without any accidents or infractions.)

Look no further than our state Legislature. They are responsible for the restricted police chase policy leading to one of the highest incidence of car theft, car jacking and smash and grabs, in the country! They are responsible, (along with liberal prosecutors,) for lenient treatment of criminals leading to recidivism. Policies, like no or reduced bail, changing crimes from felonies to misdemeanors and then don't charge, have led to these eventualities.

This could have been predicted. We must hold these legislators responsible. Sen. Emily Randall is not looking out for her constituents.

Kathleen Reed, Olalla

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Washington's increase in crime is costing us all