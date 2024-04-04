Washington voted to school board Ward 4, discusses next steps

Apr. 3—A small crowd of well-wishers joined Gay Washington at Stonecloud Brewery Co. Tuesday evening as she celebrated her win for the Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education open seat (Ward 4).

Washington won nearly 60% of the votes.

Of the 4,966 votes cast from 26 precincts, Washington received 2,942 votes, or 59.24%. Of the votes cast, 2,393 were on Tuesday, with 491 early votes.

Opposing candidate Shelia Means received 2,024 votes, or 40.76%. Voters cast 1,803 of those votes on Tuesday, with 170 early votes.

"I'm very excited, very relieved," Washington told the News Press on Tuesday evening, as one well-wisher shouted excitedly as she entered. "... I feel so honored and so grateful that people got out to vote."

Washington isn't new to the SPS district, having given nearly 30 years to serving as a former special education educator, principal and administrator, in addition to filling in as interim superintendent for part of the 2021-22 school year. She has spent a total of 45 years in education.

Washington said she spent part of Tuesday with her husband standing "on the corner," holding signs to encourage residents to vote.

The rest of her day she spent working with the Stillwater Public Education Foundation as they prepared for Taste of Stillwater, an all-you-can-eat local event highlighting more than 30 Stillwater area restaurants.

All proceeds from the event help fund SPEF grants and programs for the SPS district.

"That was a really good way to spend the afternoon, because it gave you perspective, that this is why you do this," Washington said. "This is about family and this is about kids."

This is Washington's first year to serve on the SPEF board, but said she doesn't anticipate staying on the board.

"You don't want to have a perception that you're managing both budgets, even though that's a nonprofit," she said.

Washington is listed as a trustee on the SPEF website through May 2026.

Washington described the campaign as a "battle," and said in the last few weeks there was an "intenseness" that "this just couldn't not happen."

She doesn't have an agenda, she said, but in the short window of time before the spring semester ends, she would like to hold informal meetings with each school, their principals and staff.

"(I'd like) to introduce myself because there's so many people that are new in the district," Washington said. "... (And) also to be able to listen to what they might have to say ... I also think that that will give me a better perspective than when school starts."

She said she plans to revisit the district finances, especially the 2023 school bond. She was interim superintendent before the bond passed, and said there have been adjustments on the bond since then.

"I really want to make sure that I am caught up, before we have to be voting on issues for the bonds," Washington said. "So, I have quite a bit of homework to do on that."

Washington said that the most surprising thing about her campaign was how political it became, noting that in the last couple of weeks flyers, calls and texts were sent out or made that she said she didn't "see the benefit to that, and how it helps in a local school board."

"It's a nonpartisan race, it's about children, it's about a local public school district," Washington said.

Washington said her strategy at the very beginning of the campaign was to identify groups of people with whom she could meet in small or large groups.

"We went to down to, 'Who does coffee where, when' — it was an extensive group," Washington said. "And also (went) where voters are."

She said she and her team of volunteers — from the treasurer to the social media manager — created a master schedule in February, and from that she made phone calls to those on the list or other friends she knew. In the small groups, she answered questions and shared her direction about the district.

Washington said other than paying for signs, she didn't have a lot of expenditures.

"(My opponent and I) probably had opposite ways to campaign," she said. "... Everything we did was voluntary ... to keep it local ... we wanted to keep things targeted, and I think that's probably what I'm most proud of, is that we stayed the course."

Washington said that although she has some "learning to do" with the current Board members, she looks forward to working with them as a team, and especially during the summer when the Board works on what she called "strategic planning" — what she considers one of her strengths.

She said a good plan is to have two or three key, purposeful goals by which all decisions are supported.

"It's just guidance, because otherwise things become kind of haphazard," Washington said. "And you can't do that, with this amount of money and for kids."

SPS Superintendent Uwe Gordon thanked everyone who voted Tuesday, and said he looks forward to working with Washington again.

"She was the best superintendent that I ever worked with and I model my current work after what I learned from her," he said. "... She brings great wisdom and unique experience to the board."

Washington will be sworn in during the SPS Board of Education meeting April 9.