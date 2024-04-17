Washington Twp. trustees send fire levy to Stark auditor

Washington Twp. logo

Highlights of April 15 meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Department reports

Park – No report

Zoning – One permit was issued, and staff is working on several items. Trustees approved a motion to send a notice to remove mobile home trailer to homeowner in the 7000 block of Oakhill Ave. Trustees the approved two motions to send nuisance complaints to a homeowner in the 3000 block of Ridgehill, to remove trash and an abandoned vehicle.

Fire – As of meeting date, department had recorded 157 runs. Fireman’s Breakfast had turnout of 525 people. Don Morrow then introduced the newest member of the department, Sarah Taranto. Trustees approved four motions for repairs to fire trucks, work at the fire station and dispatching with Alliacnce.

Road – Sign work on Churchill, Herbster and Devonson. Cleaned out culverts and grates, cleaned up property and mowed. Department has about 450 tons of road salt in storage.

Other action

Comments from visitors included Washington Township Historical Society announcing flags will be placed on veterans’ graves at the township cemetery on May 19. The township’s Memorial Day service will be 2 p.m. May 26. Flag Day flag-burning ceremony will be June 14. And the annual car show at Beechwood Park will be June 15.

Trustees approved a motion to ask the Stark County auditor to certify the current tax valuation for Washington Township and total dollar amount that would be generated by a renewal of a 1.25-mill levy for five years for Washington Township’s Fire Department. The tax would begin with tax year 2025 and first be collected in 2026.

Bids were opened for the summer road program of paving and supplies. Trustees tabled tabled the issue and gave bids to Road Superintendent Bud Mohr, who was asked to bring a recommendation to the next meeting.

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at Township Hall.

