Washington Twp. trustees pick road paving contractor

Highlights of Monday’s meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Trustee Randy Rodgers did not attend meeting. During the meeting, John Pavil of the Stark County Health Department gave a short report about the department.

Department reports

Park – All pavilions cleaned and ready for summer. Mowing, portable toilet has been delivered and pavilion rentals have started.

Zoning – Two permits were issued, one for a house and one for a pool. Trustees approved motions from Trustee Wayne Wallace , one for vegetation nuisance at in the 12000 block of Easton Street and one for not-permitted structure at in 1200 block of East Bayton.

Fire – As of meeting date, department had made 186 runs. Runs for April included 22 medical, one tractor fire, one trash fire, one stove fire, one open burn, one cancelled in route, four lift assists, three motor-vehicle crashes, two gas leaks, 10 odor investigations, two public service calls and four false alarms.

Road – Ditching and culvert repair on Bowman, cleaned up brush and downed tree on Bayton and Mahoning, new snow plow delivered, cleaned up garbage on Hartzell, and the spring cleanup totaled five dumpsters of trash and two dumpsters of tires. During the cleanup, 181 bags of roadside trash was collected by Boy Scout Troop 177, Mud Lake Beavers 4-H Club, Stark Jr. Showman 4-H club, Washington Township Variety Club and Washington Ruritan Club.

Other action

Janet Moser reported that the Historical Society’s Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. May 26 at school if rain; flag burning will be on Flag Day, at 6:30 p.m. June 14; and the car show will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 at Beechwood Playground. Used and worn flags can be dropped off at the Township Hall.

A resident talked about drainage problems on Cenfield, and the proposed solar farm was discussed.

Trustees approved motion for Shelly Co. to do road paving program at a cost of $344,000. Company will furnish asphalt and gravel, and EFCC LLC will furnish limestone.

Trustees approved a motion to pay Jerry Haynam $1,160.80 for material to install a new sign at Beechwood Playground. Washington Ruritan Club will install the sign.

Trustees learned Stark County Auditor’s Office has certified the amount the 1.25-mill renewal fire levy that will generate $162,240.

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 20 at Township Hall.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Washington Twp. trustees select road paving contractor for 2024