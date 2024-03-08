Washington Twp. trustees OK solar farm opposition

Washington Twp. logo

Highlights of March 4 meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Department reports

Park – Park is open for the summer

Zoning – 1 permit issued for a shed, granted a variance on Union Ave. and working on several questions

Fire – 35 runs in February with 96 runs YTD. Chief Cobb reported there is a burn ban in effect from 6am until 6pm, no outside burning at all allowed. 2 home inspections were done. A motion for $683.00 to McNeil and Co. for accident and health insurance for the department was approved after a motion by Wallace and second by Boyce. Also a motion for $1988.45 to MES for service on the SCBA equipment was approved after a motion by Wallace and second by Rodgers.

Road – Stop signs installed on Anderson and Hartzell, washed and serviced the 2 road trucks, new electric panel is installed and the hanging tree limb on Norwood has been taken down.

Other action

Comments from visitors included questions about the proposed solar farm.

Trustees set the annual spring cleanup for noon to 5 p.m. April 26, and 8 a.m. to noon April 27. Kimble will be the trash hauler, and 10 tires per township family will be accepted.

Trustees approved a motion stating they “are for prohibiting the construction of a wind or solar farm in the future in the Township.” The resolution will be sent to Stark County commissioners.

Trustees approved a motion to prohibiting adult-use cannabis operators within the territory of Washington Township, pursuant to Ohio Revised Code 3780.25[A].

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 18at Township Hall.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Washington Twp. trustees finalize views on solar farm