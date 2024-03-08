Washington Twp. trustees OK solar farm opposition

Washington Twp. logo
Highlights of March 4 meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Department reports

Park – Park is open for the summer

Zoning – 1 permit issued for a shed, granted a variance on Union Ave. and working on several questions

Fire – 35 runs in February with 96 runs YTD. Chief Cobb reported there is a burn ban in effect from 6am until 6pm, no outside burning at all allowed. 2 home inspections were done. A motion for $683.00 to McNeil and Co. for accident and health insurance for the department was approved after a motion by Wallace and second by Boyce. Also a motion for $1988.45 to MES for service on the SCBA equipment was approved after a motion by Wallace and second by Rodgers.

Road – Stop signs installed on Anderson and Hartzell, washed and serviced the 2 road trucks, new electric panel is installed and the hanging tree limb on Norwood has been taken down.

Other action

  • Comments from visitors included questions about the proposed solar farm.

  • Trustees set the annual spring cleanup for noon to 5 p.m. April 26, and 8 a.m. to noon April 27. Kimble will be the trash hauler, and 10 tires per township family will be accepted.

  • Trustees approved a motion stating they “are for prohibiting the construction of a wind or solar farm in the future in the Township.” The resolution will be sent to Stark County commissioners.

  • Trustees approved a motion to prohibiting adult-use cannabis operators within the territory of Washington Township, pursuant to Ohio Revised Code  3780.25[A].

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 18at Township Hall.

