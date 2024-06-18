Washington Twp. man charged after engaging in sexual conduct with 15-year-old girl

Jun. 17—A Washington Twp. man is facing charges after he was reportedly caught engaging in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl and sending her inappropriate texts.

Christopher T. Scholp, 52, was charged in Kettering Municipal Court of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to an affidavit, the charges reach back to Dec. 27 or 28, 2023.

During the early morning hours, Scholp met with the girl near the Washington Trace Clubhouse and engaged in sexual conduct in the backseat of his pickup truck, which the victim disclosed during a forensic interview, the affidavit said.

While the two were in the back of the pickup, two of Scholp's immediate family members reportedly arrived at the video and discovered the incident, later confirming that information to police, the affidavit said.

Scholp also admitted to meeting the 15-year-old and to some of the sexual conduct, court documents said.

The incident was reported after the girl's parents discovered inappropriate text messages between the girl and Scholp in June 2024, the affidavit said.

A $125,000 bond was set for Scholp, with the condition that he have no contact with the victim's family, which was later posted, according to court documents. A protective order was also filed against Scholp.

Scholp is scheduled to be back in court on June 21 for a hearing, court records said.