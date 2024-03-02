Washington State trooper killed after they’re struck by motorist in Marysville

A trooper with the Washington State Patrol was killed early Saturday morning after they were struck by a motorist in Marysville.

According to Washington State Patrol, at about 3 a.m. the trooper was struck and killed on southbound Interstate 5 near 136th Street North.

All southbound lanes of I-5 in the area were closed as investigators worked the scene.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Additional information will be provided at a press conference later today.

This death marks the 33rd line of duty death for the Washington State Patrol.