Washington State takes action against certain healthcare licenses, certifications, and registrations

On Monday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced that it has revoked or suspended licenses, certifications, or registration of some people in the healthcare industry.

This action also includes the removal of healthcare providers who have their credentials suspended in other states.

The current list of providers includes out-of-state and Benton, Skagit, Snohomish, and Spokane counties.

This action is completed as part of the department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division, which sets the license standards for dentists, counselors, and nurses.

Those listed must meet certain legal requirements to be considered for reinstatement.

The DOH provides a search tool that can be used to verify the license status of providers in the state.



