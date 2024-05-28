Washington State Patrol trooper involved in collision that closed section of I-90 at Broadway

May 27—A vehicle collision involving a Washington State Patrol car and another vehicle closed down a section of Interstate 90 for four hours Monday.

The drivers of each vehicle are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries, said Cole Jackson, a public information officer with state patrol.

At around 10 a.m., the two vehicles collided on the westbound side of the freeway, near Exit 286 at Broadway Avenue in east Spokane.

Responding officers closed a section of the freeway while investigators took notes on the scene.

"Any time a patrol car is involved in a collision we need to take measurements at the scene and document it," Jackson said.

Officers redirected traffic to take the exit at Broadway, cross the overpass and re-enter the freeway at the adjacent on-ramp.

The closure lasted around four hours. State patrol opened two of the four lanes at around 2:20 p.m. and the rest of the freeway at 3 p.m.

Jackson said the trooper involved in the collision was not in pursuit of another vehicle or trying to overtake the other car involved in the collision.

The cause of the collision, fault and potential citations to be issued are still under investigation, Jackson said.

Elena Perry's work is funded in part by members of the Spokane community via the Community Journalism and Civic Engagement Fund. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper's managing editor.