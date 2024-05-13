Washington State Patrol issues MIPA for missing Bellingham woman last seen April 11

The Washington State Patrol on Monday issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for Cayla Rosario, 24, of Bellingham.

According to the alert, friends last heard from Rosario on April 11. Authorities do not have a description of the clothing she was wearing when last seen.

Rosario is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Bellingham Police Department. The case number is 24B25321. Please call 911 if you have any relevant information.

