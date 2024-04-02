Washington State Patrol issues MIPA for missing Bellingham man last seen March 28

The Washington State Patrol on Monday night issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for Thomas Lewis, 33, of Bellingham.

According to the alert, Lewis was last seen March 28 walking on Northwest Avenue in Bellingham. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, black pants and a trucker hat.

Lewis is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Bellingham Police Department. The case number is 24B-18077.



No other information has been provided.