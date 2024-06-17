Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs held its first community-based grant award ceremony

On Friday, June 14, The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) hosted its first Suicide Prevention Community Based Services Grant ceremony in Olympia.

The ceremony recognized the Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center, in Chelan County for its work on providing suicide prevention and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) services to service members, veterans, and their families.

The Warriors and Horses program uses horses’ sensitivities to help participants navigate internal processes and gain insights into group dynamics for collaboration, support, and trust.

“By recreating life experiences such as frustration, high stress, and relationship problems, the program helps foster resilience,” WDVA said.

The $11,000 grant allows nine service members and their families to complete the program and find solutions to the struggles they may be experiencing.

More information on counseling services and wellness programs available to service members, veterans, and their families can be found on the WDVA website.