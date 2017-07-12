Washington state capitol campus on lockdown due to police activity

(Reuters) - Buildings at the Washington State Capitol Campus were placed on lockdown on Wednesday due to police activity, the Washington State Patrol said on Twitter.

The reason for the lockdown was not immediately clear but state officials wrote online that police activity was taking place at the Olympia campus' Natural Resource and Office Building 2.

"Public being advised to stay away from Capitol Campus until further notice as police activity occurs around Natural Resource & OB2 building," officials wrote on Twitter.

The entire Washington state capitol campus was on lockdown, but there was no indication that the threat extends beyond Office Building Two, which is about two blocks from the main Capitol building, said Simon Vila, a spokesman for Washington state Governor Jay Inslee.

Workers at the capitol campus have to stay in their offices and cannot go outside, Vila said. The lockdown went into effect at about 9:30 a.m. (1630 GMT), he said.





