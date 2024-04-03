Washington Square party store damaged in fire

LANSING — A convenience store on South Washington Square in downtown suffered extensive damage Tuesday night in a fire, the Lansing Fire Department said.

Downtown Party Store, 428 S. Washington Square, burned about 11:36 p.m., LFD said in a press release. The store suffered $200,000 in property damage and an estimated $50,000 in losses to contents.

The release said the store was occupied, but no one was injured in the fire. The LFD did not say whether a MetroPCS phone store directly north of the fire location suffered any damage.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene where they reported "heavy fire" coming from the front windows.

"Engine 41 made an aggressive attack on the fire and knocked down the bulk of the fire by 2345 hrs.," the release said.

The fire was extinguished by about 12:30 a.m.

Liquor Control Commission online records show the store's license is held by Harry & Sharry Inc. LARA online records list Harmanpreet Mathon as company president.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Downtown Washington Square Lansing party store burns, LFD says