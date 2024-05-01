Washington Ruritan Club awards scholarships

Washington Ruritan Club Rising Seniors Chloe Millard, Eva Miller, Taylor Dimmerling and Annalee Kackley each received a $1,500 scholarship after serving in the club for the past year.

Washington Ruritan Club has awarded $1,500 scholarships to its four Rising Seniors for 2024.

The students in the program are selected from applications from juniors at Louisville High School, Marlington High School, or schools that residents of Washington Township might be attending. The scholarships are awarded after the students take part in Washington Ruritan Club activities during their senior year as full members of the service organization.

Service milestone: Washington Ruritans celebrate 60 years of service to community

Scholarships went to Chloe Millard, Eva Miller, Taylor Dimmerling and Annalee Kackley.

Millard, who attends Louisville High School, plans to attend Kent State University to major in biology and premed with a minor in American Sign Language.

Miller, an Alliance High School student who attends the Marlington Career Tech program, plans to study sustainable agriculture at Ohio State University’s Agricultural Institute. She plans to one day run her own farm and greenhouse.

Dimmerling, who attends Louisville High School, plans to attend Kent State University to study speech and language pathology and vocal performance.

Kackley, who attends Marlington High School, plans to major in international business with a minor in Spanish and communications at Kent State.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Washington Ruritan Club Rising Seniors net scholarships