Washington Park investigators believe two fires were intentionally set

Washington Park firefighters were finishing up putting out a garage fire Thursday when a call came in for another fire in a nearby vacant home. Investigators believe both fires were intentionally set.

Assistant Fire Chief Ronald Harris said the first call for help came out at 9:30 a.m. for a fire in the 2100 block of North 62nd Street.

“The call came out as heavy smoke in the area,” Harris said. “Units arrived five minutes after the call and found a detached garage on fire. Units requested a second alarm to get additional manpower due to the nature of the call and the time of day.”

Harris said the garage “was totally destroyed.”

The Villa Hills Fire Department supplied the fire crews with water.

“Once the water supply was established and while they were finishing up with extinguishing the fire that took about an hour to extinguish, a second call came in for a small fire in a front room of a house in the 1800 block of North 60th Street,” Harris said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the two suspicious fires.

“We believe the fires were intentionally set,” Harris said. “They are currently under investigation by the Washington Park Fire Department.”

Harris thanked the other fire departments that assisted Washington Park.