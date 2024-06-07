Washington man arrested for allegedly trying to lure child into his truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 57-year-old Washington man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly trying to lure a child into his vehicle.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Woodland resident James Lee Porter was identified as the vehicle owner of a white Toyota pickup truck with a cargo rack that had allegedly approached a 12-year-old girl at her school bus stop.

Officials place Oregon State Hospital in immediate jeopardy status

On May 31, Law enforcement said the girl told deputies a man had repeatedly tried to talk her into getting into the truck near South Cloverdale Road, telling her “two scary men nearby” were approaching her. However, the student saw no one else around, nor did she know the man, and her parents never gave permission to get into someone else’s vehicle.

The truck had reportedly driven past the school bus and the student told the bus driver this on Tuesday. After that, authorities were able to attain surveillance video from the school bus, identifying the car, which matched a vehicle owned by Porter and located in the 2200 block of South Cloverdale Road.

Porter was subsequently arrested, booked into the Cowlitz County Jail, and faces the charge of luring. The sheriff’s office shared a picture of the truck, asking the public to come forward if they have any information about other incidents involving it.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.