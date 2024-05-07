Washington lawmaker accused of belittling staff faces new scrutiny

A Republican state lawmaker accused last year of berating and bullying staff is in trouble again.

A report released Monday found state Rep. Michelle Caldier, R-Gig Harbor, violated legislative conduct rules when she publicly identified three people interviewed for an investigation whose names had been redacted.

Caldier provided those names to reporters in December in her response to the House investigation that concluded she had repeatedly belittled, berated and swore at staff members, leaving some “traumatized.”

By sharing the names, she violated a workplace policy prohibiting retaliation against anyone who submits a complaint or serves as a witness in an investigation, the new report states.

“The fear that one’s identity could be leaked to the press discourages employees from reporting problematic conduct,” wrote attorney Kathleen Haggard, who conducted the investigation. The eight-page report was released Monday by the chief clerk of the Washington House of Representatives.

Caldier told Haggard she was not trying to retaliate but to get out her side of the story of a 2022 incident in a woman’s bathroom at the Spokane Airport involving the individuals whose names she revealed.

Haggard didn’t find her explanation convincing, saying the lawmaker “demonstrated a lack of remorse” by making little effort to walk back the disclosures after learning it was wrong.

Caldier’s actions were “retaliatory and bullying; she lashed out at the witnesses not only by disclosing their names, but by portraying them as political operatives. In doing so, she may have damaged their careers. This was a failure of respect, dignity, and civility, in violation of the Legislative Code of Conduct,” Haggard concluded.

Haggard submitted the report April 3. Chief Clerk Bernard Dean said it took until last week to brief House Republican leaders. A copy was sent to Caldier late Friday.

Caldier said Monday she is on vacation and has not seen it. She expressed frustration that the process left her unable to defend herself. She said she did reach out to Dean in December after sharing the names with reporters.

“I wouldn’t check with the chief clerk if I thought I was doing something wrong,” she said Monday.

At the time, Dean made clear she had erred.

“The release of such information by members or employees of the House could be viewed as retaliatory and result in additional actions to protect complainants and witnesses,” he wrote in a Dec. 19 email.

Caldier replied: “I already gave some of the names to the press and will ask them to not print the names, but not sure how to walk it back at this point. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. If not, I guess we will have an extra fun year giving the press more stories to write about me.”

On Monday, Caldier said she was also irked by the timing of the new report’s release as it coincides with the start of candidate filing. She said she plans to run again in the 26th Legislative District which she’s represented since 2014. It encompasses parts of Kitsap and Pierce counties and includes Bremerton, Port Orchard, Purdy and Gig Harbor.

“This is how you destroy someone’s political career by destroying their reputation,” she said, referring to the release. “I have to trust the public will see through this.”

What’s next

Caldier appealed the findings of the December probe. The House Executive Rules Committee deferred action pending the outcome of the retaliation investigation. Dean said in an email Monday that he expects decisions on both the appeal and any potential consequences “within the coming week.”

The committee has four Democrats – Speaker Laurie Jinkins and Reps. Joe Fitzgibbon, Lillian Ortiz-Self and Monica Stonier – and three Republicans – House Minority Leader Drew Stokesbary and Reps. Mike Steele and Paul Harris. It does not meet publicly.

“Rep. Caldier will be informed of the outcome once I have been able to discuss the matter with all the members of the committee,” Dean wrote.

Punishment could range from a letter of reprimand to reduced staff or loss of committee assignments. Dean scaled back Caldier’s access to staff in the last session.

This story was initially published by Washington State Standard, a nonprofit news organization and part of the States News network. Read more at washingtonstatestandard.com.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: WA Rep. Michelle Caldier violated legislative conduct, report says