Anne Gamble, with the Mauney Memorial Library, leads the group as she reads posted pages from “I’m Hungry!/Tengo Hambre!” during a multilingual story walk Monday afternoon, May 20, 2024, at Washington Elementary.

Washington Elementary School students had an opportunity to enjoy a bilingual story walk on the school's nature trail Monday.

Angela Skeith, second-grade teacher, said the school developed a partnership with Mauney Memorial Library, with the library donating books to the school's little free library and involved in other school projects.

After adding a story walk to the Kings Mountain Gateway Trail, the library offered to add one to the nature trail behind the school.

Skeith said they have a growing Hispanic population and wanted the story to be multilingual and simple enough to be read by all grade levels.

"I'm Hungry/Tengo Hambre!" by Angela Dominguez was introduced to the second-grade students this week and after walking through and reading the pages, the students were rewarded with cookies and juice at the end.

The bilingual book features a bluebird and T. Rex who can't decide what his next meal should be.

"The trail was just the right length," Skeith said. "They loved it."

She said the second-grade students were engaged in the book, with pages placed along the trail and enjoyed seeing the pictures.

The ESL class was also able to walk through and enjoy the story.

Anne Gamble, with the Mauney Memorial Library, reads posted pages from “I’m Hungry!/Tengo Hambre!” during a multilingual story walk Monday afternoon, May 20, 2024, at Washington Elementary.

A group of second graders cheer as they eat cookies and drink juice during their multilingual story walk Monday afternoon, May 20, 2024, at Washington Elementary.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Washington Elementary School students experience bilingual story walk