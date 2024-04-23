Washington Elementary, Medina fifth graders win contest to name a plow

Apr. 22—JAMESTOWN — Fifth grade students from Washington Elementary School and Medina Public School won a contest to name a Jamestown city blade and Stutsman County plow, respectively.

Riley Schafer, assistant emergency manager of Stutsman County, said a Name the Plow Contest was held in partnership with the city of Jamestown. The event was one of several events held in April during National County Government Month.

Washington's winning name entry was Shovel Me Timbers, and Medina's was Scoop Dog.

Schafer said the contest gave rural schools a chance to name a county plow and Jamestown schools a chance to name a Jamestown blade. During the second week in April, schools were encouraged to send in name submissions from their fifth grade classes. On April 10, voting for the names began on Facebook and closed on April 15.

Following the contest, the artwork was designed, with Newman Signs printing the artwork and the city and county installing them on their respective equipment.

On Friday, April 19, the winning classes got to see their names on the equipment. Dairy Queen also donated Dairy Queen Blizzard coupons for the winning classes, Schafer said.

Here are the contest submissions:

City blade:

Winner: Shovel Me Timbers — Washington Elementary s

Other entries:

Taylor Drift — Gussner Elementary class No. 1

Snow Slayer — Gussner Elementary class No. 2

Sir Plows-a-lot — St. John's Academy

Snow Warrior — Louis L'Amour class No. 1

Sparkles — Louis L'Amour class No. 2

County plow:

Winner: Scoop Dogg — Medina class

Other entries:

Plowy McPlowster — Kensal class

Big Bertha — Pingree-Buchanan class

Other events held in April

During the first week in April, law enforcement was highlighted, which was also National City Government Week. Shafer said they partnered with the city and held a Donuts with Deputies, Popcorn with PD event on April 3 at the Jamestown Civic Center.

During the third week, a Facebook reel was also created to highlight the Communications Center.

This week, the Stutsman County Parks Department is being highlighted with an event at the Lakeside Campground, 8341 32nd St. SE, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. The count is gearing up for the parks' season and will display new parks department equipment and the newly named city blade and county plow.

The County Government Month Committee came up with the ideas for the April events, Schafer said.