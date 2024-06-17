Washington driver killed after speeding through roundabout north of Bellingham

A man died after driving over and through a roundabout on the Guide Meridian in north Bellingham on Sunday morning.

The vehicle drove off the roadway near Wiser Lake Road and struck a tree before coming to rest at the bottom of an embankment, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.

The driver, Cory J. Lockwood, 32, from Omak, Wash., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the release states.

WSP said it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.