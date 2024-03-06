Washington DC thieves leave video message amid crime spree: 'I love you daddy'

Washington D.C. bandits were caught on camera leaving an unsolicited message on a surveillance video amid a string of mailbox robberies.

According to video footage obtained by FOX 5, thieves were caught on camera in recent footage stealing from residents' mailboxes in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood.

In the footage, the mask-wearing thief was seen speaking directly into the Ring surveillance camera.

"I love you, daddy," the thief is seen saying in the footage.

In the footage, four thieves can be seen ransacking the apartment building's mail slots.

Residents have been an ongoing problem in the neighborhood.

"It's frustrating. I feel like there's no recourse. I can't call the police even if I have them on video," Adams Morgan told FOX 5.

The residents said that their Amazon packages have simply disappeared from their home.

"Luckily, Amazon is pretty good at reimbursing them or sending another package," Morgan said.

Postal inspectors told the local outlet that they are looking into the surveillance video.

The inspectors are offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest of the thieves.





