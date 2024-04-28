Washington D.C. lawyer accused of stealing $60,000 from suburban non-profit

RIVERWOODS, Ill. — A lawyer from Washington D.C. is charged with theft and money laundering and accused of stealing more than $60,000 from a north suburban non-profit.

The Riverwoods Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 66-year-old Terry Campo, who recently turned himself into the Lake County Jail.

Police said the Illinois House Foundation, which is based in Riverwoods, dissolved and the president authorized Campo to transfer the funds to a similar foundation led by Campo in D.C.

But police said he deposited $60,000 into his account and not the foundation’s.

He is on pre-trial release and is due back in court on May 28.

