Washington County, Virginia leaders prepare for fire department response changes

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Starting July 1, the Abingdon Fire Department will no longer run first-response fire calls in Washington County, Virginia. On Tuesday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors heard and approved a Fire Response Plan, which will help agencies transition to this change.

Washington County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Theresa Kingsley-Varble introduced the phased Fire Response Plan approach. That plan will start on April 1 and run through the effective date, July 1.

“This phased approach will prevent a lapse in coverage, providing a continuity of service for the affected areas,“ said Kingsley-Varble. “The protection of life and property is our primary concern. I appreciate the surrounding departments for working with us to provide this coverage.”

A release from the Washington County Government states, “During this time boundary lines of five fire districts in the county will shift to control more coverage area, up to Abingdon Town limits.”

The release clarifies that the Abingdon Fire Department will still receive a toned dispatch notice, but for second due response instead of first.

“The safety of the citizens is our priority,” said Chairman Mike Rush. “The County is committed to providing personnel and financial resources in the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 budget.”

The county has efforts in place for personnel and a future substation to support fire operations as the plan’s phases unfold, according to the release. The release said funding is set aside in this year’s budget, and more is planned for Fiscal Year 2025 to support this change.

The release states, “The county is committed to the 9,864 citizens and the $871,628,300 in property value in this area of additional coverage. The Fire Response Plan will ensure all citizens are safe and their property is protected. The health, safety and well-being of citizens and visitors to our community is our highest priority.”

