Washington County, TN commissioner passes away

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee leaders are offering their condolences after a county commissioner passed away.

On Wednesday, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Commission Chair Greg Matherly released a joint statement after the death of District 9 Commissioner Suzy Williams.

“We were devastated to learn of the passing of our colleague and friend, Commissioner Suzy Williams,” Grandy said in his statement. “All of us who worked with her in Washington County extend our deepest sympathies to the Williams family.”

“We are all suffering this loss and we extend our condolences to her husband Jack and the entire Williams family,” said Matherly. “Suzy served the community tirelessly, not only on the Washington County Commission but in numerous community boards and activities. In addition to her service as 9th district Washington County Commissioner, she was an active member of the Employee Compensation & Benefits, Ethics, Health, Education & Welfare committees, the County’s Communications Task Force, and served as county representative to the Johnson City Library Board.”

The joint statement did not provide any further details on Williams’s death.

Williams also previously served on the Johnson City Board of Education and was active in the Washington-Unicoi-Johnson County Medical Alliance and Junior League.

A native of Erwin, Williams became a Washington County citizen in 1970 when her husband Jack joined Appalachian Orthopedics. She and Jack were active members of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, which they helped found.

She graduated from the University of Tennessee.

This is a developing story.

