Washington County, Tennessee organizations receive $241K in art grants

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local organizations in Washington County, Tennessee received $241,480 in grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission to support various arts and cultural activities.

State Representatives Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough), Tim Hicks (R-Gray) and State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) announced on Thursday the following organizations received funding:

Art Transforms $6,600 to support arts learning programs preparing underserved and underrepresented youth for success $4,900 to support projects that demonstrate creative and innovative arts learning programming in community settings

City of Johnson City $4,260 to help build stronger communities through the arts for positive

economic and community outcomes $3,400 to support qualified arts organizations headquartered and chartered

in Tennessee

ETSU Slocumb Galleries $9,990 to support qualified arts organizations headquartered and

chartered in Tennessee

First Tennessee Development District $52,360 for arts projects focusing on community

priorities

Johnson City Symphony Orchestra $4,400 to support projects that demonstrate creative and innovative arts learning programming in community settings $22,700 to support arts projects and activities across all disciplines that focus on community vitality and engagement in urban counties

Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy $10,000 to support qualified arts organizations chartered in one of Tennessee’s urban counties

National Storytelling Association dba International Storytelling Center $112,200 to support well-established arts organizations headquartered and chartered in Tennessee with a history of significant year-round arts programming

Town of Jonesborough $7,170 to support qualified arts organizations headquartered and chartered in Tennessee

Umoja Unity Committee, Inc. $3,500 to support qualified arts organizations chartered in one of Tennessee’s urban counties



“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities,” Tennessee Arts Commission Executive Director Anne B. Pope said in a news release. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attracting and retaining businesses and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”

The selection process consisted of a review by citizen advisory panels with expertise in various arts disciplines and a review by the full Tennessee Arts Commission, the release said.

The state’s nonprofit arts and culture industry reportedly generates $1.4 billion in annual economic activity.

