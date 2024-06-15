Washington County, Tenn. Animal Shelter pauses dog intake, adoptions amid “treatable” virus outbreak

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter said in a Saturday social media post that all dog adoptions and intakes have been halted until further notice after a treatable virus outbreak.

The post by the shelter said that the illness is “completely treatable,” but the flow of dogs in and out of the facility was paused to keep animals in the community and shelter safe. According to the shelter, some dogs began displaying respiratory illness symptoms. Those dogs were tested, and the post said the affected dogs are undergoing medication and veterinarian supervision.

All DOG adoptions and intakes are temporarily closed until further notice. We have some dogs with respiratory symptoms who have been tested and the virus is completely treatable. All dogs are on medication under the supervision of our veterinarians. Temporarily closing dog adoptions and dog intake is for the safety of both the shelter dogs and the dogs in the community. Thank you for your support and understanding. We will remain open for cat adoptions. June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month Washington County, TN Animal Shelter

