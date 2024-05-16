Washington County takes pride in its historic preservation efforts

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Thursday marked the presentation of Washington County’s 44th annual Historic Preservation Awards.

The awards recognize those in the community who restore structures with strong ties to the western Maryland region.

Manitowoc Cranes says partnership with Brooke’s House to find new hires is mutually rewarding

Among those honored today was John Krumpotitch who has converted Ft. Ritchie into a recreational attraction.

“Fort Ritchie is attracting many small businesses,” Krumpotich said. “That is great but as summer approaches we get a lot of tourists and Ft. Ritchie is becoming an attraction which is exciting.”

Other sites recognized at today’s ceremony include The Spielman Farm, which is already a landmark on the National Register of Historic Places, and Lehman’s Mill in the northern end of Washington County.

“People come from all over to see the historic sites and buildings and fences and stone walls and roadways throughout the county,” says Ralph Young, president of the Washington County Historical Advisory Committee.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.