Washington County’s Summer Food Program will begin May 28

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Schools Nutrition will begin its Summer Food Program on May 28.

From May 28 to July 26, the Summer Food Program will offer two free meals a day for children under 18. Registration is not required.

Meals can be picked up at Gray Elementary School or Jonesborough Elementary School. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily.

The Summer Food Program will also offer the option to pick up a week’s worth of food at Boones Creek Elementary School every Wednesday from 12 to 12:30 p.m. until July 17.

