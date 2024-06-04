Washington County Services Committee passes resolution in support of women’s correctional facility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Services Committee unanimously passed an amended version of a resolution in support of the Northwest Arkansas Community Corrections Center.

In that resolution, the county is calling on the Arkansas Department of Corrections and other state decision-makers to take the necessary steps to ensure the center’s continued operations.

Washington County cancels lease with state for Women’s Community Correctional Center

Washington County planned to cancel the lease with the state for the facility.

The NWACCC has been instrumental in providing support to incarcerated women struggling with addiction and substance abuse.

