Washington County school board adjusts budget, still anticipates raises

Facing another funding shortfall, the Washington County Board of Education voted 5-2 Tuesday morning to cut nearly $3.7 million from a funding pool for potential raises as a way to balance its $348 million budget.

School system officials said that leaves the school board with enough money to provide at least a 3% pay raise for employees, though negotiations are continuing with the three employee groups.

The vote was actually to amend the general fund budget, also known as the operating budget, for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The board, in early May, approved a $356.7 million operating budget but did not get all the money they asked for from the county government, leaving an $8.6 million gap. Board members previously made cuts twice after learning about shortfalls in state funding totaling $4.1 million.

The Board of County Commissioners are providing $110.2 million for the school system's operating budget. That represents the minimum amount of funding required, plus $1 million, Jeff Proulx, the school system's chief operating officer, said in an interview.

The other budget adjustment a majority of school board members agreed to on Tuesday was to not make a $4.8 million contribution from the general fund to the Other Post-Employment Benefits fund, also known as OPEB.

OPEB is a way, based on generally accepted accounting principles, to reflect the school system's liability for retiree benefits if for some reason the public school system ceased to exist. The school board has been contributing as much as $6 million in recent years, including $1 million from a self-insurance fund and $5 million from the operating budget.

The school board is still contributing about $1.1 million to OPEB, including about $159,000 from the general fund Proulx said. Board members will need to determine how much to contribute to OPEB on an annual basis to make up for the smaller contribution.

The $348 million operating budget represents a 2.3% increase, or $7.9 million more than the current budget.

What we know about pay changes for WCPS employees

In May, the board voted 6-0 to increase the pay scale by 2% for employees represented by the Washington County Teachers Association. That increase kicked in May 24. Guessford was absent from that meeting, according to a YouTube video of the meeting.

The move allows the school system to meet a state mandate under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future to increase the teacher pay scale by 10% between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2024, Proulx said.

For the past five years, Washington County has had the highest starting teacher salary in the state, but Proulx said that has changed recently as other school systems have increased teacher pay.

While the budget has enough money for at least a 3% pay increase for the teachers group, only the 2% pay scale jump is approved so far, with negotiations continuing, Proulx said.

The other two employee groups in negotiations are the Washington County Educational Support Personnel and the nonunion administrators and supervisors bargaining unit.

Proulx said he anticipates pay raises still to be negotiated will take effect, ultimately, as of July 1 even if they are provided retroactively.

After the cut made Tuesday, the current salary resource pool for potential raises stands at $6.45 million, Proulx said. That includes the money to fund the 2% pay scale hike for the teachers group.

How school board members voted on the budget amendment

Board President Melissa Williams, Vice President Stan Stouffer, and members Pieter Bickford, Linda Murraya nd April Zentmeyer voted for the budget amendment.

Board members Darrell Evans and Mike Guessford voted against the amendment.

After about an hourlong discussion on June 4 about options to balance the budget, most board members said they were leaning toward the option approved Tuesday. Evans said then and on Tuesday that he had concerns about things cut from the budget earlier this year that directly affect students.

On Tuesday, Evans proposed cutting some newer positions that he described as at best, indirectly working with students.

Those positions include the supervisor of equity and excellence, the deputy communications director/lobbyist, and board-certified behavior analysts. Evans said he wanted to use the funds for those positions to first reinstate the Academy of Blended Learning Education, otherwise known as ABLE, which is a virtual learning program being cut for elementary students. He next wanted to restore some teaching positions being cut. If any money was left after that, he wanted to provide a larger contribution to OPEB.

Evans' motion was defeated by a 4-3 vote, with Guessford and Zentmeyer voting for it.

Guessford questioned whether a position was necessary to address equity and diversity requirements or if that could be done without a specific position.

Both Evans and Zentmeyer questioned the effectiveness of the behavior analysts after seeing a recent report on disciplinary data.

During the meeting, Zentmeyer said she began researching board-certified behavior analysts and whether they increase positive behavior. "I haven't found that in the research. A lot of mental health research shows that when you supply that level of support, instead of making kids better, you make them sicker."

Williams, responding to Zentmeyer, said, "I think we recognize that discipline is very different coming out of a pandemic and it's going to take a while."

To say the school system isn't seeing immediate results, Williams said, "is very premature." She said she didn't like the idea of cutting the behavior analysts.

In a phone interview later on Tuesday, Zentmeyer agreed she misspoke. She said she had looked at about seven articles online. While she couldn't find any of the specific articles immediately, she said sites she'd looked at included The Epoch Times and EducationalWave.

What she meant to say, Zentmeyer said, is when the school system "can't give in-depth treatment to a complex mental health issue, the kid does not get better."

Other WCPS budget cuts

Proulx said the ABLE or virtual education program is a carryover from the pandemic and is offered for grades one through 12. The elementary part of that program is one of the cuts being made to address the shortfall in state funding. Proulx said 58 elementary students participated in ABLE this past school year.

Proulx said other school districts have been reducing or eliminating their virtual learning programs as well.

Proulx said nobody is being fired due to the nine classroom teaching positions being eliminated. Affected staff were offered other assignments. The school system also is adding 17 supplemental teachers who will work with small groups of students, particularly in math and English. The classroom teacher position cuts were related to a Blueprint requirement that calls for 75% of all funding to follow students to the school in which they are enrolled. Some schools are overfunded and some are underfunded based on that benchmark, so some classroom teaching positions were cut.

Some teachers could see bigger class sizes, Proulx said.

Another effect of the state funding shortfall is not being able to expand the prekindergarten program as much, Proulx said.

Proulx said state lawmakers reallocated funding for prekindergarten for 4-year-old children this session, directing that money to help school districts expand their pre-K programs. Because Washington County essentially already has universal pre-K for 4-year-old children, state funding was reduced for the coming year for the county's program.

The school system will still be able to add one pre-K teacher, but won't be able to move ahead this coming school year with expanding pre-K to 3-year-old youths, Proulx said.

Washington County schools expecting more county funding in a year

Under the Blueprint, the funding formula from county governments for school systems has changed.

The older model of county funding is known as maintenance of effort and requires county governments to provide at least the same per-student amount as the previous fiscal year.

The county must provide the school system the greater of the two - whether that is the older maintenance of effort model or the newer local share of funding under the Blueprint model. Proulx said the Blueprint model is expected to surpass the older model in a year, which means school system officials are anticipating $114 million to $116 million in county funding for the operating budget in a year.

