Washington County residents can get tuition covered at Washington & Jefferson College

Residents of Washington County who meet certain criteria can get their tuition covered at Washington & Jefferson College.

The Anica Donnan Rawnsley Scholarship will cover the cost of tuition after accounting for federal, state, institutional, external and merit-based awards and aid.

To qualify, students must be full-time and permanent residents of Washington County. They also must live on campus.

Interested students must submit a FAFSA application by May 1.

