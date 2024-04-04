Washington County residents can get tuition covered at Washington & Jefferson College
Residents of Washington County who meet certain criteria can get their tuition covered at Washington & Jefferson College.
The Anica Donnan Rawnsley Scholarship will cover the cost of tuition after accounting for federal, state, institutional, external and merit-based awards and aid.
To qualify, students must be full-time and permanent residents of Washington County. They also must live on campus.
Interested students must submit a FAFSA application by May 1.
Click here for more information.
