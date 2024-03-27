Washington County pizza shop closing after 6 years in business

A Washington County pizza shop is closing its doors for good after six years in business.

Grande Jr. Pizza Express, located at 596 Racetrack Road in Meadowlands, near Hollywood Casino at the Meadows, will close Saturday, March 30.

“Thank you to our supporters throughout the years that we’ve been here,” a social media post reads in part.

